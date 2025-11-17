Live Radio
No. 8 USC Trojans play the Portland Pilots for cross-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 17, 2025, 4:46 AM

Portland Pilots (2-1) at USC Trojans (2-1)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 USC faces Portland in non-conference play.

USC went 16-1 at home last season while going 31-4 overall. The Trojans allowed opponents to score 59.4 points per game and shoot 35.9% from the field last season.

Portland went 13-2 on the road and 31-5 overall last season. The Pilots averaged 75.7 points per game last season, 16.4 from the free-throw line and 20.1 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

