No. 8 TCU Horned Frogs and the Richmond Spiders meet in Cancun, Mexico

Richmond Spiders (5-1) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (6-0)

Cancun, Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 TCU takes on Richmond at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

The Horned Frogs have a 6-0 record against non-conference oppponents. TCU leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 41.7 boards. Clara Silva paces the Horned Frogs with 8.7 rebounds.

The Spiders have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Richmond is 5-1 against opponents with a winning record.

TCU makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.0 percentage points higher than Richmond has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). Richmond averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.5 more made shots on average than the 4.2 per game TCU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marta Suarez is shooting 53.0% and averaging 19.0 points for the Horned Frogs. Donovyn Hunter is averaging 14.2 points.

Rachel Ullstrom averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Maggie Doogan is averaging 23.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, six assists and 1.5 blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.