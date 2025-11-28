No. 8 TCU faces UAB

UAB Blazers (3-3) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) Cancun, Mexico; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB and No. 8…

UAB Blazers (3-3) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (7-0)

Cancun, Mexico; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB and No. 8 TCU square off in Cancun, Mexico.

The Horned Frogs have a 7-0 record in non-conference play. TCU is fifth in the Big 12 with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Clara Silva averaging 3.6.

The Blazers are 3-3 in non-conference play. UAB is third in the AAC scoring 73.7 points per game and is shooting 42.5%.

TCU makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than UAB has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). UAB has shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 13.8 percentage points higher than the 28.7% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marta Suarez is shooting 54.6% and averaging 19.7 points for the Horned Frogs. Donovyn Hunter is averaging 13.9 points.

Eleecia Carter is averaging 16.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Blazers. Cali Smallwood is averaging 13.5 points.

