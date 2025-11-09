No. 8 Lady Vols beat UT Martin 72-61 in Pat Summitt Heritage Classic

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Nya Robertson scored 17 points as the No. 8 Tennessee Lady Vols overcame a quick turnaround…

This was the third game in six days and second since Friday night for Tennessee (2-1), and the Lady Vols trailed by as much as eight early playing the program’s first game in Martin since 1997.

This was the Pat Summitt Heritage Classic on the other court in the Volunteer State named for the late Tennessee coach. The Lady Vols now have won 16 straight in this series with their losses coming when then-Pat Head played for UT Martin in 1971 and 1972.

Jaida Civil added 13 points, Janiah Barker had 11 and Talaysia Cooper had 10 for Tennessee.

Grace Billington scored 20 points leading UT Martin (0-2). Kenley McCarn had 14, and Brittani Wells 10.

Tennessee was up 18-17 after the first quarter. UT Martin opened the second on an 11-2 run and led by as much as 28-20. Tennessee finished the quarter scoring the final six for a tie at 33 at halftime.

The Lady Vols had a 19-13 edge in the third quarter and took the lead for good on Robertson’s 3-pointer with 8:18 left. That started an 8-point spurt, and Tennessee led 52-46 going into the fourth quarter after a 3 from Mia Pauldo.

Tennessee pushed that lead to as much as 64-49 as the Lady Vols made six of their first 8 shots in the fourth. The Lady Vols overcame 22 turnovers by turning UT Martin’s mistakes into a 28-19 point difference, and Tennessee also had a 15-3 scoring edge on second-chance points.

Up next

Tennessee hosts Belmont on Thursday night.

UT Martin hosts Fisk on Nov. 16. ___

