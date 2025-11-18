No. 8 Illinois takes on No. 11 Alabama in Chicago, Illinois

Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (4-0) Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Illinois plays…

Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (4-0)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Illinois plays No. 11 Alabama in Chicago, Illinois.

Illinois went 22-13 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Fighting Illini allowed opponents to score 74.8 points per game and shoot 42.3% from the field last season.

Alabama finished 28-9 overall with a 14-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Crimson Tide gave up 81.3 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.

