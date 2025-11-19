No. 8 Illinois Fighting Illini play the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (4-0) Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -3.5;…

Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (4-0)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -3.5; over/under is 182.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Illinois squares off against No. 11 Alabama in Chicago, Illinois.

Illinois finished 22-13 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Fighting Illini averaged 83.6 points per game last season, 16.7 on free throws and 28.2 from beyond the arc.

Alabama finished 28-9 overall with a 14-3 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Crimson Tide averaged 90.7 points per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 35.3% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.