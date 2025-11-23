No. 8 Illinois faces UT Rio Grande Valley after Stojakovic’s 20-point showing

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-3) at Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1) Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-3) at Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1)

Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Illinois plays UT Rio Grande Valley after Andrej Stojakovic scored 20 points in Illinois’ 98-58 victory over the Long Island Sharks.

The Fighting Illini have gone 5-0 in home games. Illinois averages 95.8 points while outscoring opponents by 26.6 points per game.

The Vaqueros are 1-3 on the road. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 0-3 record against opponents over .500.

Illinois averages 95.8 points, 19.8 more per game than the 76.0 UT Rio Grande Valley allows. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Illinois allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Humrichous is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 10 points. Kylan Boswell is shooting 47.9% and averaging 17.8 points.

Marvin McGhee III is averaging 15 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Koree Cotton is averaging 11.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

