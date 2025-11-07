No. 8 BYU faces Holy Cross following Dybantsa’s 21-point game

Holy Cross Crusaders (0-1) at BYU Cougars (1-0) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 BYU hosts…

Holy Cross Crusaders (0-1) at BYU Cougars (1-0)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 BYU hosts Holy Cross after AJ Dybantsa scored 21 points in BYU’s 71-66 win over the Villanova Wildcats.

BYU went 15-2 at home a season ago while going 26-10 overall. The Cougars averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 12.0 second-chance points and 30.1 bench points last season.

Holy Cross finished 13-19 overall last season while going 4-13 on the road. The Crusaders averaged 69.6 points per game last season, 9.0 on free throws and 27.3 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

