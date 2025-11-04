No. 8 BYU beats Villanova 71-66 and spoils the debut of new Wildcats coach Kevin Willard

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Freshman AJ Dybantsa had 21 points and six rebounds and eighth-ranked BYU defeated Villanova 71-66 Monday…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Freshman AJ Dybantsa had 21 points and six rebounds and eighth-ranked BYU defeated Villanova 71-66 Monday night in the Hall of Fame Series and season-opener for both teams.

Dybantsa, one of the nation’s top freshman, shot 9 for 18 from the floor in his collegiate debut. Richie Saunders added 15 points and seven rebounds and Robert Wright III scored 14 points for the Cougars, who spoiled the regular-season debut of new Villanova coach Kevin Willard.

Saunders extended his streak of made free throws to 29. That run dates to last season and is tied for second-longest in program history.

The victory extended BYU’s regular-season win streak to nine games, its longest since 2019-20.

The Wildcats, who endured a rash of injuries leading up to the start of the season, were led by Bryce Lindsay’s 22 points. Christian Jeffrey added 11 points and Duke Brennan finished with eight points and 15 rebounds.

BYU did a good job of taking care of the ball, finishing with just four turnovers. Meanwhile, the Wildcats committed 11 turnovers, which led to 17 points for the Cougars.

Both teams struggled in the first half. The Cougars shot 36% (14 of 34) from the field, while Villanova was worse, hitting 12 of 35 (26%).

BYU used a 23-13 run during an 11-minute span to open a 12-point lead with 4:25 left in the first half. The Cougars went into the locker room with a 42-32 halftime lead.

Up next

Villanova: Hosts Queens University of Charlotte on Saturday.

BYU: Hosts Holy Cross on Saturday.

