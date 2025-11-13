No. 8 Alabama hosts No. 2 Purdue after Smith’s 20-point game

Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) at Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -4;…

Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) at Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -4; over/under is 175.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Purdue plays No. 8 Alabama after Braden Smith scored 20 points in Purdue’s 87-77 victory over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

Alabama went 28-9 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Crimson Tide gave up 81.3 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.

Purdue went 24-12 overall with a 5-6 record on the road last season. The Boilermakers averaged 77.3 points per game while shooting 48.6% from the field and 38.2% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.