No. 7 Michigan Wolverines play the No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-0) vs. Michigan Wolverines (6-0) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-0) vs. Michigan Wolverines (6-0)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Michigan faces No. 12 Gonzaga in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Wolverines have a 6-0 record in non-conference play. Michigan is the Big Ten leader with 44.2 rebounds per game led by Aday Mara averaging 9.5.

The Bulldogs have a 7-0 record in non-conference play. Gonzaga is 6-0 against opponents with a winning record.

Michigan averages 92.5 points, 30.4 more per game than the 62.1 Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga has shot at a 53.0% rate from the field this season, 18.5 percentage points higher than the 34.5% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yaxel Lendeborg is scoring 15.3 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Wolverines. Morez Johnson Jr. is averaging 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 64.0%.

Graham Ike is averaging 17 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs. Braden Huff is averaging 16.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.