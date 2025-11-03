No. 7 Michigan Wolverines open season at home against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Michigan Wolverines Ann Arbor, Michigan; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -22.5; over/under is…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Michigan Wolverines

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -22.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Michigan opens the season at home against Oakland.

Michigan went 27-10 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wolverines averaged 78.0 points per game last season, 35.7 in the paint, 12.7 off of turnovers and 9.6 on fast breaks.

Oakland went 13-10 in Horizon League games and 6-11 on the road last season. The Golden Grizzlies gave up 71.6 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

