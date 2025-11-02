No. 7 Duke tips off season at home against No. 16 Baylor

Baylor Bears vs. Duke Blue Devils Paris; Monday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke hosts No. 16 Baylor…

Baylor Bears vs. Duke Blue Devils

Paris; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke hosts No. 16 Baylor in the season opener.

Duke went 29-8 overall with an 11-4 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Blue Devils averaged 72.5 points per game last season, 35.0 in the paint, 21.5 off of turnovers and 12.0 on fast breaks.

Baylor went 28-8 overall with an 11-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Bears averaged 77.4 points per game last season, 12.2 from the free-throw line and 22.2 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.