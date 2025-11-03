No. 7 Duke Blue Devils open season at home against the No. 16 Baylor Bears

Baylor Bears vs. Duke Blue Devils Paris; Monday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke hosts No. 16 Baylor…

Baylor Bears vs. Duke Blue Devils

Paris; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke hosts No. 16 Baylor in the season opener.

Duke finished 29-8 overall with an 11-4 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Blue Devils allowed opponents to score 56.5 points per game and shoot 38.7% from the field last season.

Baylor finished 28-8 overall with an 11-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Bears averaged 77.4 points per game last season, 37.2 in the paint, 19.3 off of turnovers and 9.9 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

