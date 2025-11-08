No. 7 Duke and Holy Cross set for cross-conference matchup

Holy Cross Crusaders (1-0) at Duke Blue Devils (0-1) Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 7…

Holy Cross Crusaders (1-0) at Duke Blue Devils (0-1)

Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke takes on Holy Cross in non-conference play.

Duke went 15-1 at home a season ago while going 29-8 overall. The Blue Devils averaged 10.2 steals, 4.2 blocks and 14.4 turnovers per game last season.

Holy Cross finished 19-12 overall with an 11-7 record on the road last season. The Crusaders averaged 6.2 steals, 3.2 blocks and 14.2 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

