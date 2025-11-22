No. 7 Baylor women finally overcome Davidson on layup with 3 seconds left in OT

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Yuting Deng made a driving layup off the glass with 3 seconds left in…

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Yuting Deng made a driving layup off the glass with 3 seconds left in overtime and seventh-ranked Baylor overcame Davidson for a 74-72 victory Saturday night.

Three starters had fouled out for the Bears (5-1) before their final possession. Deng’s inbound pass at the end of regulation had resulted in a turnover, but her hard drive at the end of overtime won the game. She finished with 12 points.

Charlise Dunn, who had 33 points and 11 rebounds for Davidson (4-3), made three free throws with 12 seconds left to tie the game at 72. That came after the fifth foul by Taliah Scott, who led the Bears with 22 points but also had nine of their 22 turnovers

Dunn scored all nine overtime points for the Wildcats. She had also scored their last five in regulation, a layup with 17 seconds left and a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left that tied it at 63.

NO. 20 KENTUCKY 72, NO. 21 LOUISVILLE 62

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tonie Morgan scored 19 points, Teonni Key and Clara Strack both added 17 as the Wildcats defeated the Cardinals.

Strack had four points and Jordan Obi both had four points in a 13-0 game-changing run in the third quarter. Starting with Strack’s two jumpers, the Cardinals turned a 44-39 lead into an 18-point advantage when Obi scored on a layup with 1:16 to play in the third quarter.

Obi had 10 points for the Wildcats (7-0), who were facing their first Power 4 conference opponent and had their closest game. Strack had 10 rebounds and Teonni had four blocks. Morgan had seven assists.

NO. 19 IOWA 64, MIAMI 61

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Ava Heiden scored 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Hannah Stuelke had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Iowa never trailed Saturday night as the Hawkeyes beat Miami at the WBCA Showcase.

Taylor McCabe hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for Iowa (5-0). Taylor Stremlow added eight rebounds, seven points, five assists and two steals.

Amarachi Kimpson scored a season-high 19 points for Miami (4-0). Ra Shaya Kyle added 17 points and eight rebounds and Vittoria Blasigh scored 11 points.

_____

