No. 7 Baylor takes on UNLV following Scott’s 29-point game

Baylor Bears (2-0) at UNLV Lady Rebels (2-0)

Las Vegas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Baylor visits UNLV after Taliah Scott scored 29 points in Baylor’s 76-63 win against the Lindenwood (MO) Lions.

UNLV finished 26-8 overall last season while going 17-2 at home. The Lady Rebels averaged 7.2 steals, 2.8 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

Baylor finished 17-4 in Big 12 action and 8-2 on the road last season. The Bears gave up 60.3 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

