No. 7 Baylor Bears and the Davidson Wildcats square off in Bay Lake, Orange

Davidson Wildcats (4-2) vs. Baylor Bears (4-1) Bay Lake, Orange; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Baylor faces…

Davidson Wildcats (4-2) vs. Baylor Bears (4-1)

Bay Lake, Orange; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Baylor faces Davidson in Bay Lake, Orange.

The Bears are 4-1 in non-conference play. Baylor has a 4-1 record against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 4-2 in non-conference play. Davidson is eighth in the A-10 scoring 69.8 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

Baylor averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 3.5 per game Davidson gives up. Davidson averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Baylor gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taliah Scott averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 26.0 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Bella Fontleroy is shooting 39.2% and averaging 12.0 points.

Charlise Dunn is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.2 points for the Wildcats. Kyra Bruyndoncx is averaging 9.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

