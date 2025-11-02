No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners tip off season at home against the Belmont Bruins

Belmont Bruins at Oklahoma Sooners Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Oklahoma opens the season at…

Belmont Bruins at Oklahoma Sooners

Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Oklahoma opens the season at home against Belmont.

Oklahoma went 27-8 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Sooners averaged 17.1 points off of turnovers, 14.6 second-chance points and 28.4 bench points last season.

Belmont went 26-13 overall with a 10-6 record on the road last season. The Bruins averaged 71.1 points per game last season, 12.1 on free throws and 24 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

