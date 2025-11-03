Live Radio
No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners begin season at home against the Belmont Bruins

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:42 AM

Belmont Bruins at Oklahoma Sooners

Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Oklahoma hosts Belmont in the season opener.

Oklahoma went 27-8 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Sooners gave up 68.9 points per game while committing 18.7 fouls last season.

Belmont went 17-6 in MVC play and 10-6 on the road last season. The Bruins shot 42.1% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

