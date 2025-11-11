No. 6 Oklahoma hosts UMKC following Bennett’s 23-point game

UMKC Roos (1-1) at Oklahoma Sooners (1-1) Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits No. 6 Oklahoma…

UMKC Roos (1-1) at Oklahoma Sooners (1-1)

Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits No. 6 Oklahoma after Emani Bennett scored 23 points in UMKC’s 90-35 win over the William Jewell Cardinals.

Oklahoma went 15-2 at home last season while going 27-8 overall. The Sooners averaged 84.7 points per game last season, 13.8 from the free-throw line and 25.5 from deep.

UMKC went 4-13 on the road and 12-21 overall last season. The Roos gave up 70.2 points per game while committing 19.3 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.