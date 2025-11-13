No. 6 Oklahoma hosts North Alabama after Chavez’s 29-point game

North Alabama Lions (3-0) at Oklahoma Sooners (2-1) Norman, Oklahoma; Friday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Oklahoma takes…

North Alabama Lions (3-0) at Oklahoma Sooners (2-1)

Norman, Oklahoma; Friday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Oklahoma takes on North Alabama after Aaliyah Chavez scored 29 points in Oklahoma’s 89-61 victory over the UMKC Roos.

Oklahoma finished 27-8 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Sooners averaged 84.7 points per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 32.1% from deep last season.

North Alabama finished 8-11 in ASUN games and 4-12 on the road a season ago. The Lions shot 42.2% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range last season.

