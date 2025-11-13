Live Radio
No. 6 Michigan visits TCU following overtime win against Wake Forest

The Associated Press

November 13, 2025, 4:42 AM

Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at TCU Horned Frogs (2-1)

Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Michigan visits TCU after the Wolverines took down the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 85-84 in overtime.

TCU finished 16-16 overall a season ago while going 14-3 at home. The Horned Frogs gave up 68.7 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

Michigan finished 27-10 overall a season ago while going 7-3 on the road. The Wolverines gave up 71.5 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

