No. 6 Michigan visits TCU after overtime win against Wake Forest

The Associated Press

November 14, 2025, 4:58 AM

Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at TCU Horned Frogs (2-1)

Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -8.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Michigan visits TCU followingMichigan’s 85-84 overtime win against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

TCU finished 16-16 overall last season while going 14-3 at home. The Horned Frogs averaged 67.6 points per game last season, 12.7 from the free-throw line and 18.3 from deep.

Michigan went 27-10 overall with a 7-3 record on the road last season. The Wolverines averaged 78.0 points per game last season, 35.7 in the paint, 12.7 off of turnovers and 9.6 on fast breaks.

