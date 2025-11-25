No. 6 Michigan takes on Detroit Mercy after Delfosse’s 21-point game

Michigan Wolverines (5-1) at Detroit Mercy Titans (1-3) Detroit; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Michigan takes on…

Michigan Wolverines (5-1) at Detroit Mercy Titans (1-3)

Detroit; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Michigan takes on Detroit Mercy after Te’Yala Delfosse scored 21 points in Michigan’s 81-55 victory over the Syracuse Orange.

Detroit Mercy went 15-15 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Titans averaged 9.2 steals, 1.6 blocks and 17.4 turnovers per game last season.

The Wolverines play their first true road game after going 5-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Michigan is 5-1 against opponents with a winning record.

