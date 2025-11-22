No. 6 Michigan faces Syracuse

Syracuse Orange (5-0) vs. Michigan Wolverines (4-1) Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Michigan squares off…

Syracuse Orange (5-0) vs. Michigan Wolverines (4-1)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Michigan squares off against Syracuse in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Wolverines have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Michigan is second in the Big Ten scoring 93.2 points while shooting 51.5% from the field.

The Orange have a 5-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Syracuse is 4-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

Michigan averages 93.2 points, 44.2 more per game than the 49.0 Syracuse gives up. Syracuse has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points greater than the 34.0% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Syla Swords is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 15.6 points and six rebounds. Olivia Olson is shooting 47.6% and averaging 17.8 points.

Dominique Onu is shooting 52.1% and averaging 13.6 points for the Orange. Laila Phelia is averaging 13.2 points.

