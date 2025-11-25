No. 6 Louisville takes home win streak into matchup with NJIT

NJIT Highlanders (3-4) at Louisville Cardinals (6-0) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Louisville will try…

NJIT Highlanders (3-4) at Louisville Cardinals (6-0)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Louisville will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Cardinals face NJIT.

The Cardinals have gone 5-0 in home games. Louisville averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Highlanders are 2-3 on the road. NJIT is 2-1 against opponents over .500.

Louisville makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than NJIT has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). NJIT averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Louisville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Conwell is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 18.2 points and 1.5 steals. Mikel Brown Jr. is shooting 42.3% and averaging 18.3 points.

David Bolden is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 13.4 points. Ari Fulton is averaging 12.1 points and 8.3 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.