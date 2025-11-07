No. 6 Duke hosts Western Carolina following Evans’ 23-point showing

Western Carolina Catamounts (0-1) at Duke Blue Devils (1-0) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 6…

Western Carolina Catamounts (0-1) at Duke Blue Devils (1-0)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Duke hosts Western Carolina after Isaiah Evans scored 23 points in Duke’s 75-60 win over the Texas Longhorns.

Duke went 35-4 overall a season ago while going 17-0 at home. The Blue Devils averaged 15.2 points off of turnovers, 12.2 second-chance points and 20.5 bench points last season.

Western Carolina finished 1-14 on the road and 8-22 overall last season. The Catamounts averaged 69.7 points per game while shooting 39.4% from the field and 30.5% from 3-point distance last season.

