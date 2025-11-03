No. 6 Duke Blue Devils open season at home against the Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns vs. Duke Blue Devils Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 8:45 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -7.5; over/under…

Texas Longhorns vs. Duke Blue Devils

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 8:45 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -7.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Duke hosts Texas for the season opener.

Duke finished 35-4 overall with a 13-3 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Blue Devils averaged 6.7 steals, 3.9 blocks and 8.9 turnovers per game last season.

Texas went 19-16 overall with an 11-3 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Longhorns averaged 6.3 steals, 4.3 blocks and 9.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.