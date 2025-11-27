No. 5 UConn Huskies face the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) vs. UConn Huskies (5-1) New York; Friday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Illinois and…

Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) vs. UConn Huskies (5-1)

New York; Friday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Illinois and No. 5 UConn square off in New York City, New York.

The Huskies have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. UConn is 4-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Fighting Illini are 6-1 in non-conference play. Illinois ranks second in the Big Ten with 42.7 rebounds per game led by David Mirkovic averaging 10.3.

UConn makes 51.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.9 percentage points higher than Illinois has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Illinois has shot at a 50.2% clip from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points higher than the 38.6% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Karaban averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Solomon Ball is shooting 39.4% and averaging 14.2 points.

Andrej Stojakovic is shooting 58.8% and averaging 18.5 points for the Fighting Illini. Kylan Boswell is averaging 16.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.