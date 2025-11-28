No. 5 UConn Huskies and the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini play in New York City, New York

Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) vs. UConn Huskies (5-1) New York; Friday, 12:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -2.5; over/under…

Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) vs. UConn Huskies (5-1)

New York; Friday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -2.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Illinois and No. 5 UConn square off at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

The Huskies have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. UConn has a 4-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Fighting Illini are 6-1 in non-conference play. Illinois averages 94.6 points while outscoring opponents by 24.9 points per game.

UConn’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Illinois gives up. Illinois averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.2 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game UConn allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Karaban is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Huskies. Solomon Ball is averaging 14.2 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 39.4%.

Andrej Stojakovic is averaging 18.5 points for the Fighting Illini. Kylan Boswell is averaging 16.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

