No. 5 St. John’s begins season at home against Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Bobcats at St. John’s Red Storm New York; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -26.5; over/under…

Quinnipiac Bobcats at St. John’s Red Storm

New York; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -26.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 St. John’s hosts Quinnipiac in the season opener.

St. John’s finished 31-5 overall with an 18-0 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Red Storm averaged 78.5 points per game last season, 37.8 in the paint, 17.8 off of turnovers and 12.9 on fast breaks.

Quinnipiac went 20-13 overall with a 7-10 record on the road a season ago. The Bobcats averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 13.6 second-chance points and 3.8 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.