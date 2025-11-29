No. 5 LSU Tigers and the Washington State Cougars play in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Washington State Cougars (1-6) vs. LSU Tigers (7-0) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 5…

Washington State Cougars (1-6) vs. LSU Tigers (7-0)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 LSU plays Washington State in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Tigers have a 7-0 record against non-conference oppponents. LSU ranks third in the SEC with 20.4 assists per game led by Flau’jae Johnson averaging 3.6.

The Cougars are 1-6 in non-conference play. Washington State is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

LSU makes 55.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.5 percentage points higher than Washington State has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Washington State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than LSU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 56.0% from beyond the arc. MiLaysia Fulwiley is shooting 56.3% and averaging 16.7 points.

Eleonora Villa is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Cougars. Charlotte Abraham is averaging 10.9 points and 6.1 rebounds.

