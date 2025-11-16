No. 5 LSU takes on Tulane after Fulwiley’s 22-point performance

LSU Tigers (4-0) at Tulane Green Wave (2-1) New Orleans; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 LSU plays…

LSU Tigers (4-0) at Tulane Green Wave (2-1)

New Orleans; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 LSU plays Tulane after MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 22 points in LSU’s 117-59 victory over the Charlotte 49ers.

Tulane finished 10-5 at home last season while going 17-13 overall. The Green Wave averaged 68.3 points per game last season, 11.2 on free throws and 18.9 from deep.

LSU finished 31-6 overall with a 6-3 record on the road a season ago. The Tigers gave up 65.7 points per game while committing 18.5 fouls last season.

