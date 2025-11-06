No. 5 LSU hosts SE Louisiana after Fulwiley’s 21-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at LSU Tigers (1-0) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 LSU…

SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at LSU Tigers (1-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 LSU hosts SE Louisiana after MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 21 points in LSU’s 108-55 win over the Houston Christian Huskies.

LSU finished 20-1 at home last season while going 31-6 overall. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 65.7 points per game and shoot 37.0% from the field last season.

SE Louisiana finished 20-2 in Southland games and 11-4 on the road last season. The Lions shot 40.9% from the field and 30.1% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

