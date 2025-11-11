No. 5 LSU hosts Charlotte after Anderson’s 26-point outing

Charlotte 49ers (2-1) at LSU Tigers (3-0) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte takes on No.…

Charlotte 49ers (2-1) at LSU Tigers (3-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte takes on No. 5 LSU after Princess Anderson scored 26 points in Charlotte’s 66-64 win over the UCF Knights.

LSU went 31-6 overall with a 20-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tigers averaged 84.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.7 last season.

Charlotte finished 11-21 overall a season ago while going 4-10 on the road. The 49ers averaged 10.9 assists per game on 20.9 made field goals last season.

