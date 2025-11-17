No. 5 LSU extends its season-opening winning streak to 5 games with a 101-71 victory over Tulane

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Flau’jae Johnson scored 22 points and MiLaysia Fulwiley had 20 points and six assists as No.…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Flau’jae Johnson scored 22 points and MiLaysia Fulwiley had 20 points and six assists as No. 5 LSU extended its season-opening winning streak to five games with a 101-71 victory over Tulane on Monday night.

Mikaylah Williams added 16 points, Zakiya Johnson had 14 and Amiya Joiner 12 as the Tigers matched the school record with their fifth straight 100-point game, matching the 2022-23 national championship team. Fulwiley’s free throw with 26.9 seconds left, following her eighth steal of the game, accounted for LSU’s 100th point.

The Tigers, who had an average margin of victory of 62 points in their first four games, held a 32-point lead in the second quarter before Tulane (2-2) cut its deficit to 24 points, 58-34, at the break.

Mecailin Marshall led Tulane with 20 points.

Tulane’s lone lead of the game was 2-0 on two free throws by Kendall Sneed and it was the first time this season LSU trailed in a game.

LSU responded with a 13-0 run, part of a 27-2 blitz on the way to a 33-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

After shooting just 15% from the field (3 of 19, including 0 for 10 on 3-pointers), Tulane shot 50% in the second quarter (10 of 20 with 4 of 9 from distance).

The Tigers’ 24-point halftime advantage was their lowest of the season. LSU’s average halftime margin in its first four games was 39.8 points.

Up next

LSU: Hosts Alcorn State on Thursday.

Tulane: At North Dakota State on Friday.

