No. 5 Duke routs Niagara 100-42 to stay unbeaten

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Ngongba II had 17 points and eight rebounds, Cameron Boozer contributed 14 points, and No. 5 Duke routed Niagara 100-42 on Friday night.

Isaiah Evans and Nikolas Khamenia both added 12 points for Duke, which shot 58% from the field to score 100 or more points for the third time this season. The Blue Devils (6-0) sank 17 of 33 3-pointers, including the first of Ngongba’s career.

Trenton Waters had 15 points to pace the Purple Eagles (2-3), who are coached by former Duke point guard Greg Paulus.

Duke jumped ahead 15-3 and stretched its lead to 26-8 on a breakaway dunk by Boozer, who had eight points, three steals, two rebounds and two blocks in the first half. The Blue Devils coasted into the break up 47-19 on 60% shooting, including 7 of 15 from deep.

The Blue Devils continued to pour it on in the second half, scoring the first 10 points and pushing the lead to 58.

The teams’ inaugural meeting was part of the Brotherhood Run at Cameron Indoor Stadium that also includes Howard.

Paulus played at Duke from 2005-09 and was a teammate of Duke head coach John Scheyer for three seasons under Mike Krzyzewski. A three-year starter and two-year captain, Paulus helped the Blue Devils to a 112-28 record, two ACC Tournament championships and four NCAA Tournament appearances. He still ranks top10 in program history in assists (468), 3-point field goals (210) and 3-point percentage (.398).

He is in his seventh season at Niagara.

Niagara faces Howard on Saturday. The Brotherhood Run concludes Sunday with Duke hosting Howard and coach Kenny Blakeney, another former Blue Devil.

