No. 5 Duke puts home win streak on the line against Niagara

Niagara Purple Eagles (2-2) at Duke Blue Devils (5-0) Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue…

Niagara Purple Eagles (2-2) at Duke Blue Devils (5-0)

Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -39.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Duke will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Blue Devils play Niagara.

The Blue Devils are 2-0 in home games. Duke is seventh in the ACC with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Boozer averaging 3.8.

Niagara went 6-14 in MAAC play and 3-13 on the road a season ago. The Purple Eagles averaged 68.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.4 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.