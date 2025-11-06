No. 4 UConn hosts UMass-Lowell after Green’s 21-point showing

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0) at UConn Huskies (1-0) Hartford, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell plays No. 4…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0) at UConn Huskies (1-0)

Hartford, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell plays No. 4 UConn after Austin Green scored 21 points in UMass-Lowell’s 107-55 victory over the Rivier Raiders.

UConn went 24-11 overall last season while going 14-2 at home. The Huskies averaged 5.4 steals, 6.2 blocks and 10.0 turnovers per game last season.

UMass-Lowell went 6-11 in America East games and 3-11 on the road a season ago. The River Hawks allowed opponents to score 74.1 points per game and shot 44.0% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.