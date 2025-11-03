No. 4 UConn hosts New Haven for season opener

New Haven Chargers at UConn Huskies Storrs, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -40.5; over/under is 146.5…

New Haven Chargers at UConn Huskies

Storrs, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -40.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UConn starts the season at home against New Haven.

UConn went 24-11 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Huskies gave up 68.0 points per game while committing 18.5 fouls last season.

New Haven did not compete in Division I in the 2024-25 season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

