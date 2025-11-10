No. 4 UConn hosts Columbia following Reed’s 20-point game

Columbia Lions (1-0) at UConn Huskies (2-0) Storrs, Connecticut; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -31.5; over/under is…

Columbia Lions (1-0) at UConn Huskies (2-0)

Storrs, Connecticut; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -31.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UConn hosts Columbia after Tarris Reed Jr. scored 20 points in UConn’s 110-47 win against the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

UConn went 24-11 overall a season ago while going 14-2 at home. The Huskies averaged 77.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.0 last season.

Columbia went 3-9 on the road and 12-15 overall last season. The Lions averaged 78.4 points per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 33.7% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

