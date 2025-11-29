No. 4 Texas plays Pennsylvania, seeks 8th straight victory

Pennsylvania Quakers (5-2) at Texas Longhorns (7-0, 1-0 SEC) Austin, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Texas…

Pennsylvania Quakers (5-2) at Texas Longhorns (7-0, 1-0 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Texas seeks to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Longhorns take on Pennsylvania.

The Longhorns are 5-0 in home games. Texas averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 6-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Quakers are 3-1 on the road. Pennsylvania leads the Ivy League with 16.1 assists. Mataya Gayle paces the Quakers with 4.3.

Texas scores 93.7 points, 41.3 more per game than the 52.4 Pennsylvania allows. Pennsylvania averages 14.4 more points per game (68.0) than Texas allows to opponents (53.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Booker is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Longhorns. Jordan Lee is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Katie Collins is averaging 10.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Quakers. Simone Sawyer is averaging 10.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.