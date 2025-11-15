No. 4 Texas Longhorns face the Texas Southern Tigers on 3-game win streak

Texas Southern Tigers (2-0) at Texas Longhorns (3-0) Austin, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Texas aims…

Texas Southern Tigers (2-0) at Texas Longhorns (3-0)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Texas aims to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Longhorns take on Texas Southern.

Texas went 35-4 overall last season while going 17-0 at home. The Longhorns allowed opponents to score 56.2 points per game and shoot 38.3% from the field last season.

Texas Southern went 17-16 overall a season ago while going 5-13 on the road. The Tigers gave up 67.5 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

