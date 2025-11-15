Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » No. 4 Texas Longhorns…

No. 4 Texas Longhorns face the Texas Southern Tigers on 3-game win streak

The Associated Press

November 15, 2025, 4:45 AM

Texas Southern Tigers (2-0) at Texas Longhorns (3-0)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Texas aims to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Longhorns take on Texas Southern.

Texas went 35-4 overall last season while going 17-0 at home. The Longhorns allowed opponents to score 56.2 points per game and shoot 38.3% from the field last season.

Texas Southern went 17-16 overall a season ago while going 5-13 on the road. The Tigers gave up 67.5 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up