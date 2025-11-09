No. 4 Texas hosts Louisiana after Price’s 20-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (0-2) at Texas Longhorns (2-0) Austin, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana takes on No.…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (0-2) at Texas Longhorns (2-0)

Austin, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana takes on No. 4 Texas after Amijah Price scored 20 points in Louisiana’s 76-68 loss to the Delta State Statesmen.

Texas finished 35-4 overall with a 17-0 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Longhorns averaged 77.8 points per game last season, 16.0 on free throws and 9.3 from beyond the arc.

Louisiana went 14-16 overall last season while going 2-9 on the road. The Ragin’ Cajuns averaged 17.2 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and 0.2 bench points last season.

