No. 4 Texas hosts Incarnate Word in season opener

Incarnate Word Cardinals at Texas Longhorns

Austin, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Texas hosts Incarnate Word for the season opener.

Texas went 17-0 at home last season while going 35-4 overall. The Longhorns averaged 77.8 points per game last season, 16.0 from the free-throw line and 9.3 from beyond the arc.

Incarnate Word finished 18-14 overall last season while going 6-8 on the road. The Cardinals averaged 61.2 points per game while shooting 39.7% from the field and 29.4% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

