No. 4 Texas hosts Incarnate Word for season opener

Incarnate Word Cardinals at Texas Longhorns

Austin, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Texas begins the season at home against Incarnate Word.

Texas finished 17-0 at home last season while going 35-4 overall. The Longhorns averaged 10.2 steals, 5.1 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

Incarnate Word finished 6-8 on the road and 18-14 overall last season. The Cardinals averaged 61.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 59.7 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

