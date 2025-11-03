No. 4 Texas hosts Incarnate Word for season opener

Incarnate Word Cardinals at Texas Longhorns
Austin, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Texas begins the season at home against Incarnate Word.
Texas finished 17-0 at home last season while going 35-4 overall. The Longhorns averaged 10.2 steals, 5.1 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.
Incarnate Word finished 6-8 on the road and 18-14 overall last season. The Cardinals averaged 61.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 59.7 last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
