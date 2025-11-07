No. 4 Texas extends home win streak to 26 with 85-56 victory over No. 24 Richmond

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker had 22 points, 12 rebounds and six steals, and No. 4 Texas defeated No.…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker had 22 points, 12 rebounds and six steals, and No. 4 Texas defeated No. 24 Richmond 85-56 Friday night.

Texas (2-0) has won 26 straight games at home.

Richmond (1-1) has lost 24 straight against teams ranked in the AP Top 25, dating to February 2006.

Jordan Lee scored 16 points for Texas, and freshman Aaliyah Crump had 14. Bryanna Preston had nine points and three steals, and Rori Harmon passed for six assists.

The Longhorns hit 54.7% from the field, better than they shot from the free-throw line (45.8%), and had 15 steals.

Texas, leading by 11 at halftime, pulled away by outscoring Richmond 31-19 in the third quarter. The Longhorns converted 13 of 17 shots from the field in the period. Crump scored 10 points.

Maggie Doogan, the Atlantic 10 Conference player of the year last season, led Richmond with 22 points and seven rebounds but committed seven of Richmond’s 24 turnovers, which the Longhorns converted into 26 points.

NO. 2 SOUTH CAROLINA 114, BOWLING GREEN 47

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joyce Edwards scored 24 points and Mississipppi State transfer Medina Okot added a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds as South Carolina rolled past Bowling Green.

The Gamecocks (2-0) followed up a 40-point victory in their opener against Grand Canyon with another dominant game. They led 55-19 by halftime and kept pouring it on. They finished with seven players in double figures.

Bowling Green got a scoreboard snapshot moment when Johnea Donahue made the game’s opening basket to put the Falcons up 2-0. Things quickly turned as the Gamecocks scored the next 15 points.

South Caorlina led 27-7 after the first quarter and kept pushing the pace as the Falcons could not figure out the Gamecocks’ smothering defense.

South Carolina held Bowling Green to 6-of-39 shooting (15.4 %). It had a 34-15 edge on rebounding and five blocks to none for the Falcons.

Ewards made 11 of 12 shots and had three of South Carolina’s nine blocked shots. Raven Johnson had 11 points and 11 assists.

NO. 8 TENNESSEE 97, ETSU 47

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zee Spearman scored 24 points and Talaysia Cooper added 18 to lead Tennessee to a victory over East Tennessee State.

The Lady Vols (1-1) also got 15 points from Janiah Barker and Mia Pauldo added 12.

Emmah McAmis and Paige Lyons each scored 10 for the Buccaneers (0-2).

Cooper and Spearman each scored 12 points in the first half as the Lady Vols led 49-14 at the break. The Buccaneers shot just 17% (4 of 24) and committed 17 turnovers in the first half.

ETSU, despite its size disadvantage, outrebounded the Lady Vols 22-18 in the first 20 minutes. The Bucs have three players on their roster listed at 6-foot or taller, while Tennessee has nine, three of which are at least 6-foot-4.

NO. 12 MISSISSIPPI 84, ALABAMA A&M 45

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored 20 points and Christeen Iwuala added 15 for Mississippi in a win over Alabama A&M.

Ole Miss (2-0) took a 5-4 lead with 8:12 to go in the first quarter off a layup from McMahon, her 1,500th career point, and the Rebels led the rest of the way. Ole Miss ended the first quarter on a 14-0 run.

McMahon shot 7 for 11 from the field and 2 for 5 from 3-point range. Iwuala had seven rebounds and shot 7 for 10.

Moses Davenport led the Lady Bulldogs (1-1) with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Alabama A&M committed 31 turnovers for 36 Mississippi points.

Ole Miss shot 45.2% from the field and 21 for 30 from the free throw line.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.