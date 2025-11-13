No. 4 Duke faces Indiana State, aims for 4th straight win

Indiana State Sycamores (2-1) at Duke Blue Devils (3-0) Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 4…

Indiana State Sycamores (2-1) at Duke Blue Devils (3-0)

Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Duke will try to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Indiana State.

Duke went 35-4 overall with a 17-0 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Blue Devils gave up 62.8 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

Indiana State went 6-13 in MVC action and 4-9 on the road a season ago. The Sycamores shot 46.5% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

