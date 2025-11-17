No. 4 Duke Blue Devils take on the No. 25 Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas Jayhawks (3-1) vs. Duke Blue Devils (4-0) New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -7.5;…

Kansas Jayhawks (3-1) vs. Duke Blue Devils (4-0)

New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -7.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Duke plays No. 25 Kansas in New York City, New York.

Duke went 35-4 overall with a 13-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Blue Devils averaged 83.2 points per game last season, 15.2 from the free-throw line and 30.3 from 3-point range.

Kansas went 21-13 overall with a 9-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Jayhawks averaged 17.7 assists per game on 28.9 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

